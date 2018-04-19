MeToo: Japanese officials resign over allegations

A top Japanese bureaucrat and a local governor have stepped down, reported BBC.

Female journalists said Junichi Fukuda, a top bureaucrat in Japan’s finance ministry, sexually harassed them. Mr Fukuda denies the accusations reported in the Shukan Shincho magazine, which says it has evidence against him. The publication also released earlier this week an audio clip, which it says is the voice of the bureaucrat saying “Can I give you a hug?” and “Can I touch your breasts?”.

Mr Fukuda said he will fight the allegations against him and was resigning only because he did not want to disrupt work at the ministry which already “faces a severe situation”.

The ministry said it plans to appoint a law firm to investigate the accusations.

On the other hand, Ryuichi Yoneyama, governor of the Niigata prefecture, stepped down over media reports about his relations with multiple women, some of which involved money and presents. “It was hard to find someone to date … I did give gifts and money to get attention,” he told reporters at a news conference.

The governor explained his resignation saying those relations might “look to some like prostitution”. Mr Yoneyama, who is unmarried, said he was stepping down to avoid further political “turmoil”.

