#MeToo: Japanese officials resign over allegations

April 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Junichi Fukuda. Photo: Courtesy Japan Times

A top Japanese bureaucrat and a local governor have stepped down, reported BBC.

Female journalists said Junichi Fukuda, a top bureaucrat in Japan’s finance ministry, sexually harassed them. Mr Fukuda denies the accusations reported in the Shukan Shincho magazine, which says it has evidence against him. The publication also released earlier this week an audio clip, which it says is the voice of the bureaucrat saying “Can I give you a hug?” and “Can I touch your breasts?”.

Mr Fukuda said he will fight the allegations against him and was resigning only because he did not want to disrupt work at the ministry which already “faces a severe situation”.

The ministry said it plans to appoint a law firm to investigate the accusations.

On the other hand, Ryuichi Yoneyama, governor of the Niigata prefecture, stepped down over media reports about his relations with multiple women, some of which involved money and presents. “It was hard to find someone to date … I did give gifts and money to get attention,” he told reporters at a news conference.

The governor explained his resignation saying those relations might “look to some like prostitution”. Mr Yoneyama, who is unmarried, said he was stepping down to avoid further political “turmoil”.

This article originally appeared here


Published in Culture

Story first published: 19th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Explainer: Onus on NAB, ECP to investigate Imran’s Senate claim

April 18, 2018 10:40 pm

Ball-tampering: Australia coach Lehmann to quit

March 29, 2018 6:15 pm

Maryam’s sharp tongue pushing party to a dead-end: Nisar

March 22, 2018 11:19 pm

You responded to #SpeakUp: ‘This has been happening on campus for a long time’

March 20, 2018 11:42 am

Hollywood director hits out at #MeToo

March 16, 2018 7:39 pm

KU harassment: Teacher stays until allegations proven, says VC

March 16, 2018 4:54 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 18 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 18 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 18 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 18 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.