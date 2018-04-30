Lessons from a village in Kuala Lumpur for Karachi city decay

Every year the NED University’s architecture department in Karachi invites an international guest to speak about urban planning in their city so we can learn from their mistakes.

This year it asked Dr Abd Mulk Bin Abd Manan of the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Malaysia to talk about a rare urban village in Kuala Lumpur. Dr Manan was asked to speak at the second international conference on urban and regional policy whose theme was Cities beyond City. It was held in Karachi on April 27 and 28, 2018.

Urban village

The village, Kampong Baru, has a lot in common with Karachi’s Saddar, which is why it is an excellent case study for anyone who wants to know what not to do to a heritage site in the middle of a city that is growing vertically.

Kampong Baru sits in the middle of Kuala Lumpur city, at the feet of the glittering steel and glass twin towers. It was set up by the colonial British as a ‘Malay Agricultural Settlement’ in the 19th century.

At that time, the British decided to build a mosque, Jamek Masjid, for the sultan who ruled this area. They chose the spot where the Klang and Gomback rivers met and decided to make it the city centre with the mosque. To clear the area they relocated all the villages here to a place further up. That was an empty swamp because every year tropical weather in Malaysia meant it would flood. But as sanitation improved people started building their houses here and it became Kampong Bharu.

Kampong Bharu doesn’t have any skyscrapers. It is a human sized village with colourful short wooden houses, kitchens and cafes spilling out on to the streets and a rich social life. Malay families from several villages were relocated here and given exclusive land rights to maintain a ‘village’ life.

The village’s look and feel and the way people live here is at odds with that of the Kuala Lumpur city that aggressively grows around it. That is because this area has been mostly untouched by outside hands for more than a century because no one could sell the land easily. The land rights, entitlements and Muslim inheritance laws are complex.

Who can own land

The British had made a law that only Malays can occupy land and it can’t be sold to anyone else. And now if anyone tries to make changes, they face stiff resistance and have to back down. This village is politically strong because it has Malays who are the majority in Malaysia, even though they are 40% of the population. This land has to be owned by Malays and to be a Malay you must be defined as a Muslim. If you are non-Muslim you are not recognised as a Malay. This is why, even though the laws have changed to mean land belongs to the government, it cannot be taken away from the village.

The Land Acquisition Act of 1960 allows state authorities to legally take control of land for public or private development in the interest of ‘economic development’. Residents have been assured that they will not be forced out, though, they may be bought out for a negotiable sums.

Big history

When the authorities deal with Kampong Bharu they have to be mindful to speak to all its stakeholders. The village has clout because it has history. It was this place that people identify with a major turning point in Malaysia’s history. In 1969, racial riots broke out when the Chinese won the election. They came into the village and started to abuse the Malays. Many people were killed as a result. The leader at that time decided that this disparity of income between the two races had to end and in 1970 affirmative action was introduced.

Beautiful neighbourhood

Aside from the historic weight of the village, it is actually seen as a cradle of Malay culture where you will find the indigenous food, original architecture in beautiful timber and many indigenous crafts.

Many people feel its original timber houses (11 are left) should be preserved for future generations. A traditional Malay house of timber was intelligently designed for the climate, which is warm and humid. The houses were raised on stilts to allow cross ventilation, and had full height windows. The high-pitch roofs were designed for the rain. A simple house was extended as a family grew.

Kampong Baru also has houses where people keep their own livestock. So you will find chickens roaming in the streets. The area is famed for its street food and parking in the street, its Ramadan bazaar. This is what the village wants to maintain and many of its residents feel that if they move into high rises they won’t be able to keep this way of life.

Modern pressure

But as you can imagine, the forces of capitalism, modernity and social change are pressing down on Kampong Baru. The problem is that original farmers who owned the land have passed away and their houses and land are owned by third generation Malays who do not necessarily want to live here. They had long ago started to move to the suburbs.

The third generation are not farmers but professionals. So the old clashes with the new in Kampong Bharu. The third generation that has inherited land in Kampong Bharu knows that they are sitting on multimillion dollar plots. And as the government rule is that you can only develop on 3,000 square yards, many owners are joining plots or being bought out by others. Others are waiting for the right time to sell. But they live elsewhere, not in Kampong Bharu.

In the 1970s and 1980s especially people left Kampong Bharu and the city centre to move to satellite cities in Kuala Lumpur. It is only recently that they are moving back to the city centre because they want that kind of life. This is why you see so many condominiums. City living has become better as well. Meanwhile, in Kampong Baru, the old houses lie abandoned, and at risk of crime, fire, vandalism and unhygienic conditions.

Improving the village

In 1978 a discussion started on how to upgrade the village. But this did not go beyond a few informal groups. It was only in 2004 that the Kampong Baru development authority was formed and it is trying to find solutions for the area.

The latest government 20-year area plan calls for a dramatic regeneration, including a proposed population increase from 18,000 to 77,000. The authorities surveyed the area and identified four hundred families who still want to live here. They propose a high-rise project with exactly the same number of housing units to be offered to these families. Nobody agreed.

The proposals include building 17,500 residential high-rise units here, and creating more than 46,000 jobs in a new mixed-use city within a city. The city hall raised the plot ratio here to 1:12 compared to 1:10 in the city. This means that in future, landowners can build taller than the city centre’s 88 stories.

The authorities now want to turn this village into a tourist attraction. So they replaced the original gateway with a huge one. They built a new tower for the mosque and planted more trees. They want to promote this as a tourist spot as there aren’t that many villages in an urban setting. Singapore has lost its. So the authorities offer home stays and food walking tours. They have opened more recycling centres to tackle the garbage problem. Two universities have been started and they built an Islamic medical centre opposite the mosque. A few Islamic banks opened here too.

The authorities want to introduce a water body in the middle of the village to mitigate flooding but the residents have gone against this plan because they are worried about what will happen to their land rights if they surrender them. Another proposal from 2004 was more practical. It wants to build a bridge that will connect Kampong Baru with the city centre. This increases its permeability because otherwise there is no way to directly connect.

Influence

Kuala Lumpur’s urban planners seem to be looking to Singapore when they try to find solutions. In Singapore, which is a tiny island, the city government had to find ways to end katchi abadies to create space for a growing population.

So they started to build public housing in high-rise apartments. These flats were 750sq feet and had three bedrooms.

Kuala Lumpur plans to give people larger space in high rises with two bathrooms. They also understand that a high-rise in Kampong Bharu would only attract people if it meant that they could live the same way culturally. So they have proposed a 46-storey tower with shops and one storey for crafts people. The people are not convinced.

Efforts to develop this area have failed. The authorities have tried to establish a balance between the concerns of long-term residents and the demands of modern development.

Change is certainly on the way for Kampong Bharu, whether the land owners like it or not. Just like many other rapidly growing cities, Kuala Lumpur is undergoing major transformations. The result is that stark juxtapositions of new and residual realities have emerged.

In one of Kuala Lumpur’s least changed neighbourhoods, a bastion of traditional architectural and social heritage, it seems inevitable that the ‘outside world’ will inevitably come knocking.

Reporting by Mahim Maher

