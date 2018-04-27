Khursheed Shah to cut another birthday cake before protesting in budget session

April 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah will celebrate his 66th birthday once more before he launches a protest in today’s budget session with the PTI.

Shah is the opposition leader in the National Assembly. While the PPP leader’s official birthdate is April 20, 1952, he will be cutting the cake today as well. Pictures on social media showed him celebrating his birthday on April 21 at a party given by Aijaz Palh.

Today, the PML-N-led government will present its sixth and last budget. Opposition parties PTI and PPP are all set to protest against the government as they say the outgoing government should not be presenting the budget for the entire next year.
Published in Culture, Pakistan, Weird

Story first published: 27th April 2018

 

