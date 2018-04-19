Indian police book journalist for anti-rape cartoon

The Indian police registered a case against a journalist for drawing an anti-rape cartoon, reported Hindustan Times.

Swathi Vadlamudi’s cartoon shows a conversation between Hindu deity Ram and his wife, Sita, to criticise the Indian right wing’s support for the accused. In her cartoon, Sita tells Ram she is “glad” she “was kidnapped by Ravan” and not her husband’s “Bhakts”. She can be seen holding a newspaper with headlines saying “Child raped in temple”, “Minor raped by BJP MLA” and “Yogi protects rape accused”. The cartoon was a commentary on the Kathua rape case.

The cartoon went viral on social media with thousands of users liking and sharing it on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. However, some social media users in India abused and threatened the journalist. However, Ms Vadlamudi said the threats have only made her “stronger”.

The Hyderabad police registered a case against the journalist for “insulting the devotees of Lord Rama and hurting the sentiments of the Hindus”. Swathi said she had chosen the cartoon to express her views and it was her fundamental right to do so. “The cartoon has received thousands of likes and comments appreciating my expression,” she told Hindustan Times. “At the same time, it also received a lot of vulgar, cheap and abusive comments against me on different social media platforms. Now, somebody has filed a case against me. I am yet to get any notice.”

Story first published: 19th April 2018