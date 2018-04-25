She brought theatre to Pakistan’s streets: Ajoka’s Madeeha Gauhar passes away



Renowned actor and founder of Ajoka Theater, Madeeha Gauhar, has passed away at the age of 62.

Ms Gauhar founded Ajoka Theater in 1983. It specializes in social issues, doing theatre in public places and even on the street. The platform received a lot of appreciation from different countries of Asia and Europe.

Ms Gauhar had degrees in Theater Sciences from the University of London and she was an MA in English Literature.

She had been battling cancer for three years. Her funeral will take place at Sarwar Road, Lahore, following Asr prayers Thursday.

People from different walks of life paid tribute over her services for performing art in Pakistan and expressed grief over her death.



BIG LOSS… Artist , Social Activist and Founder of Ajoka Theatre Madiha Gohar passed away early morning. She died of cancer

Funeral Prayers will be offered on Thursday 26 April at; 5.00 pm at 24 Sarwar Road Lahore Cantt — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) April 25, 2018

Artist, activist, co-founder of #Ajoka Theatre Madeeha Gauhar is no more. Rest in peace dear friend. You will be sorely missed. So many memories.

“Life is but a day;

A fragile dew-drop on its perilous way

From a tree’s summit.” pic.twitter.com/rVIiCemp5x — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) April 25, 2018

Madeeha Gohar May your spirit live on in your legacy. In Ajoka. In Shahid Bhai, In Nirvaan & Saraang. In all your amazing performers. You will always be a super Nova to me. Your voice, your laughter, your daanT, your disciplined training will stay with me till my last breath. RIP pic.twitter.com/K9lCaPdMHK — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 25, 2018

Six months ago I met Madeeha Gauhar for the first time and clicked this photo when she introduced the play Manto. She concluded her speech by saying “Kabhi kabhi serious baat bhi tu honi chahiye.” I have seen & appreciated almost half a dozen Ajoka plays since. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/NtZ6MIh4N6 — Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) April 25, 2018

RIP Madeeha Gauhar, legendary founder of the Ajoka theatre group

https://t.co/uLINaj8SMi — Omar Waraich (@OmarWaraich) April 25, 2018

It is a great loss indeed. Madeeha Gauhar was a comrade, a progressive artist who used the arts most skilfully for promotion of basic rights and freedoms. She founded the Ajoka theatre, which led the socially conscious theatre movement in Pakistan. #RIPMadeehaGauhar https://t.co/h8llBSL8oA — Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) April 25, 2018

Story first published: 25th April 2018