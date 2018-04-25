She brought theatre to Pakistan’s streets: Ajoka’s Madeeha Gauhar passes away

April 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Renowned actor and founder of Ajoka Theater, Madeeha Gauhar, has passed away at the age of 62. 

Ms Gauhar founded Ajoka Theater in 1983. It specializes in social issues, doing theatre in public places and even on the street. The platform received a lot of appreciation from different countries of Asia and Europe.

Ms Gauhar had degrees in Theater Sciences from the University of London and she was an MA in English Literature.

She had been battling cancer for three years. Her funeral will take place at Sarwar Road, Lahore, following Asr prayers Thursday.  

People from different walks of life paid tribute over her services for performing art in Pakistan and expressed grief over her death. 

 


Published in Culture

Story first published: 25th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Hot, dry weather likely to prevail for next 3-4 days

October 1, 2015 2:34 pm

Drama presents social issues faced by women

May 16, 2014 1:13 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 25 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 25 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.