Escaped bull sparks chaos in Peru shopping mall

April 26, 2018
Raza Haidery

LIMA: An escaped bull wreaked havoc in the Peruvian city of Cusco as it ran through the streets and into a shopping mall, injuring eight people in its path.

The animal suddenly appeared loose in the Andean city’s Santiago district Tuesday, where it took out a man distracted by his cellphone, according to local television images.

As it continued its bid for freedom, the bull charged into a shopping center and lunged at several people, resulting in minor injuries.

The commotion finally ended when the exhausted creature paused, allowing a young man to secure it to a pole, according to the newspaper La Republica. It was later returned to its enclosure by city officials.

The fiasco was caught on CCTV cameras in the city, the former capital of the Inca empire and now one of Peru’s top tourist destinations. – APP


