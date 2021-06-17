Correction: SAMAA Digital misquotes Rosie Gabrielle

A SAMAA Digital story that was published on June 16 incorrectly said that Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle said that Pakistan has the highest suicide rate. In fact, she had posted on Instagram that the communities and youth in Pakistan’s Northern Areas had “one of the highest suicide rates” in the country. The error is regretted and the story has been unpublished.



Gabrielle was urging tourists who travel up north to be considerate of the local communities. She shared her experience of seeing people dump their trash, behave badly, do drugs, behave in vulgar ways and hold raves. She said it was disrespectful.



“At this rate, without responsible tourism in the north, there’ll be nothing left,” she posted. “The communities & youth need our support & love, not filth. They have one of the highest suicide rates in Pakistan, and with the exposure of these things, it will only worsen.”