SAMAA TV host apologises to Nasir Khan Jan

Social media star accepts apology

“We had a guest on the show and I did not show him respect,” host Shueb said in a recorded segment on Wednesday. “I asked him some questions. The questions were wrong, the manner in which I asked them was wrong, and my style of asking them was wrong. It hurt the sentiments of Nasir Khan Jan, his fans, and our viewers. And I am deeply apologetic to all of you because what I did was extremely wrong.”Shueb said that he had learnt a valuable lesson on respecting guests and asking them questions in an appropriate fashion.He then spoke to Nasir Khan Jan to personally apologize. “I asked [you] some harsh questions. I am ashamed of the way I [did],” he said. “The questions, the way I asked, that was all wrong. I am deeply sorry about it.”For his part, Nasir Khan Jan graciously accepted the apology and said that he was not holding on to the matter. “When we go on shows, they all ask us different questions,” he said. “Sometimes we are prepared beforehand and are able to easily handle the questions. Sometimes we are not prepared.”Shueb once again apologized and said he deeply appreciated that Nasir Khan Jan was displaying an extraordinary generosity of spirit.