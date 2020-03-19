Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
#StayAtHomeChallenge: Tamjeed’s poems

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Samaa Health asked children under 18 to send in their art work, poetry and photos as they do the #StayAtHomeChallenge. Schools are closed across Pakistan. Their entries have been pouring in.
This is a set of poems by Tamjeed Ahmed Hashmi, 17, in Karachi

Loneliness
By Tamjeed Ahmed Hashmi

Under the tree,
Away from hustle and bustle,
Protected by its branches,
Rays of wisdom striking,
Vision is clear,
Plan is set.
But there I see a leaf falling,
Telling me not necessary togetherness works.

Voiceless
By Tamjeed Ahmed Hashmi

My therapist tells me to open up,
How should I explain?
I don’t have anything to say
This world has left me speechless
I thought I lost myself.
In reality, silence has found me.
My emotions have faded,
My heart beats and pumps.
Yet I have become heartless.

