StayAtHomeChallenge: Tamjeed’s poems

Samaa Health asked children under 18 to send in their art work, poetry and photos as they do the #StayAtHomeChallenge. Schools are closed across Pakistan. Their entries have been pouring in.

Follow us on Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/healthsamaa/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HealthSamaa

This is a set of poems by Tamjeed Ahmed Hashmi, 17, in Karachi



Loneliness

By Tamjeed Ahmed Hashmi



Under the tree,

Away from hustle and bustle,

Protected by its branches,

Rays of wisdom striking,

Vision is clear,

Plan is set.

But there I see a leaf falling,

Telling me not necessary togetherness works.

Voiceless

By Tamjeed Ahmed Hashmi



My therapist tells me to open up,

How should I explain?

I don’t have anything to say

This world has left me speechless

I thought I lost myself.

In reality, silence has found me.

My emotions have faded,

My heart beats and pumps.

Yet I have become heartless.