StayAtHomeChallenge: Notes from a 12-year-old in Karachi

With schools closed and students stuck at home as cities across Pakistan self-isolate, SAMAA Digital has opened up its platform in a bid to help parents. We are accepting submission of art, stories, photos and video.

This is the first submission by a young man in Karachi.



Here are some things I think you can do while at home:



Play video games

Video games are really fun you can play with your friends for hours and never get bored. There are thousands of video games you can play. And there are many genres too such as story-based games, shooter games, sport games and fighting games. If you’re worried about the price of these games there are many free ones.

Recently Call of Duty released a new free-to-play Battle Royale game called War-Zone which is extremely fun and action-packed and you can squad up with your friends.

And if you don’t like shooters, there are many other free-to-play games on Xbox as well as PS4.



Play outside

Playing outside is quite fun. You can play many sports like cricket, soccer, basketball, badminton etc. And if you don’t like sports then you can do other things such as cycle or play catch. This way you stay healthy and not get bored. Try not to get close to anyone. So it’s best to play in your balcony or driveway if you have one.



Learn new skills

If you’re bored at home you can learn new skills from the internet. Such as photography, a new language or how to code! And these skills can always help you one day.



Write stories or articles

If you’re bored at home, one thing you can do is write stories or articles. This will be fun and it’ll keep you occupied through this long break. And the advantage is that you will be practicing your writing skills for school. You can even write an article like this one.

This means you will get your name online and become a writer!



Help out

If you’re really bored at home and have nothing to do, you can help around the house and do extra chores for pocket money. My brother cleaned peas for my mother. We are now washing our dishes ourselves.