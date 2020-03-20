Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Children

#StayAtHomeChallenge: Momina’s days in Islamabad

Posted: Mar 20, 2020
Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Momina Usman from Islamabad is 15 years old. She described her #StayAtHomeChallenge like this for us:

Days pass sluggardly – getting up, brushing my teeth, watching the news with sheer anxiety as the numbers increase. It is certainly not a lie that we all have been horrified by the countless numbers glowing in minacious-ness.
Since our schools have been closed due to lockdown, I have plenty of time on my watch to do whatever I want; it is the perfect time to explore and develop various interests.
I have worked on improving my literary skills by watching educational videos on YouTube, picked up a few books to read such as the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ series.
I have made cartoonish flip-books and even tapped into psychology by studying unique mental disorders like ‘Obsessive Compulsion’ and ‘Dissociative Identity’ amongst a few others. I have kept up to date with the latest PlayStation games in order to keep myself distracted. My aunt and I, have been making up conspiracies and theories as to what would happen in the future of the virus; will it gradually come to a halt? Will it stay for the summers as well? Or will we all end up being zombies at the end of the day?

Samaa Health is taking submissions from children to keep them busy at home writing, making art, or taking photos.
Check out the Facebook page or us on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES
 

