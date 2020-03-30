StayAtHomeChallenge: Heer’s self-isolation note

Children from across Pakistan have been sending us their notes, poems, art and photos as they pass the time in self-isolation. We have been publishing them here and on our Facebook @HealthSamaa page. This submission is by Heer Shahida:



My Self-Isolation

On a Sunday morning last year I saw that there were no newspapers on the table at home. I thought my father was reading newspapers in his bedroom. But he was not there. I found him sitting in our study room and watching news websites. It was unusual as I had been seeing my father reading newspapers every morning at dining room since my childhood. I do remember that my father had told me he would read newspapers ‘online’.

I did not take it so serious at that time and simply thought that my father had stopped buying newspapers to save his money. But now, in these days of Coronavirus, I am recalling it seriously. I do observe rapidly changing things.

Sudden closure of our school in February had worried me and my friends very much. The matter for more concern was that we were not meeting now. Our school is closed and we were unable to meet each other for a long time. But recently we did find a way to interact with each other. It became possible through internet. We four close friends did see and talk at the same time through a video call. It was a pleasant experience for us.

After few days I saw my father doing office work from home. I asked my father about it. He replied that due to current situation our office has allowed its workers to work from home. I will email my assignments to my office. It was unusual and surprising for me.

Later on a day when I opened the door there was a man carrying a big box. He asked about my father. I did call my father who talked to the person for a while and received the box. When I opened the box I found some groceries in it. It was first time that an outsider had brought grocery at home. My father told me that it is time for online shopping due to Coronavirus threat.

And now when I asked about fate of my education my father told me that it will also be ‘online’ in case current wave of Coronavirus is continued for a long. I have heard and read so many times about ‘online’ things but now I am seeing it practically here. It seems that everything is going to be online in our country. The Coronavirus situation is changing our lifestyle.

Heer Shahida

8th grade

St.Paul’s English High School, Karachi