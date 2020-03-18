StayAtHomeChallenge: Hamdosh Hussain Khan from Sahiwal, Punjab writes...

This entry for our @HealthSamaa special is from a 10-year-old.

It all started with bad soup in a supermarket in Wuhan. It Spread so easily touch the person who has the virus and you have it too .When China’s government found out that there were more then 200-300 cases the locked down a majority of the cities it spread with speed to Italy,france,singapore,japan and many more. Basically covid-19 is a global pandemic that spreads very easily it spread to my native country Pakistan. Pakistan has officially announced that there are almost 200 cases of covid-19 in Pakistan. There are more then 100,000 cases in the world and 7000 have died from it but we should not be scared

1st of all we all have face masks and if we don’t we can make our own .

2nd of all we all can wash our hands .

3rd of all 80% of the people who get covid-19 survive.

This is the third global pandemic the world has ever seen ,so I was a little worried about social gathering and especially when one of our teacher came to school with cough and flue even my moma was also curious that why should not our school head send her on leave. Yup every parent were worried but it was indeed a good decision by our government to close down the schools.

I was a bit sad on that day because we just started our new session and I was really happy for my creative writing class to share my story with ny fellows.

Staying at home is always a great enjoyment for me as I love to spend time with my favourite things and subjects like rob lox,mind craft, creative writing, painting and the most amazing one is making things with clay.

But this is serious now so important is ,stay in your homes don’t get intact with anybody and stay safe.

