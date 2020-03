Children have been sending in their art work as they self-isolate at home.

Here are some of their entries. Please do share this story to encourage this kind of journalism!

Daud Agha, 9, drew the main character Aiger Akabane from the cartoon series Beyblade Turbo. #Karachi

Entry by Syed Abbas Ali, 11 #Lahore

Zara Adnan, age 2.5, Karachi

Daud Agha, 9, drew the main character Aiger Akabane from the cartoon series Beyblade Turbo. #Karachi

Noorulain, age 13, Peshawar covered a wall in art!

Sara Sultan Malik, 3, Karachi