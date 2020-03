She made this cute video all by herself

Beenish Umer is a producer at HOT WATER BOTTLE FILMS in Karachi. Her eight-year-old daughter Aanya made this cute video on how to stay safe from the coronavirus.

She scripted, illustrated and narrated it all by herself.

Samaa Health is taking submissions from children to keep them busy at home writing, making art, or taking photos.

Check out the Facebook page or us on Twitter