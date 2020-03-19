Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Children

#StayAtHomeChallenge: Day 2 with Ibrahim

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Art by Ibrahim Agha, 12, Karachi

Ibrahim Agha is 12 years old and in Karachi. A day ago his khala bought him a secondhand bicycle from Jackson market in Keamari. Ibrahim’s mother felt that he needed some exercise…
Here is his day 2 notes on the #StayAtHomeChallenge.
Samaa Health is taking submissions from children to keep them busy at home writing, making art, or taking photos.
Check out the Facebook page or us on Twitter.

What I did:

Yesterday I went out on the quiet street next to my house and rode my bicycle there. It was a pleasant evening, and the weather was nice so I decided to ride my bicycle. I hadn’t cycled in quite a long time so I was a worried of what might happen, but since there wasn’t anything else to do because of the corona virus I finally decide to go. I was quite rusty at the start but eventually I got the hang of it and was able to ride just fine. I rode around the block and down the street several times and it was quite fun, the road was quite smooth and it was like my bike glided across the street. I was surprised that I was able to learn so fast and because of this I was proud of myself. Eventually it got dark and it was time to head home.  In conclusion, I was able to ride my bike quite nicely and was able to pass time and not get bored by cycling outside, it was fun and in a way exercise too.

