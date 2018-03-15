Keto diet: Miraculous solution for weight loss

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Are you desperate to lose weight quickly? Try the Ketogenic diet, one of the latest and the most popular fad in the world of diet plans.

Typically in this diet one has to eat low-carb and high fat food along with moderate proteins. The diet is effective for weight loss because eliminating carbs from the diet enables the body to burn fat through the process of ketosis.

Have a look at why Keto is important for you and what all does Keto diet include?
Story first published: 15th March 2018

 

