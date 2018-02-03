Chickens in India are dosed with antibiotics meant for critical patients

February 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Heath
Chickens raised in India have been dosed with some of the strongest antibiotics known to medicine that can have repercussions on human health.

A study by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent, non-profit media organization, has found that hundreds of tonnes of Colistin – an antibiotic of last resort – ship to India for the routine treatment of chickens.

Strongest antibiotic, which doctors call a “last hope”, is used on chickens to keep them free of disease and increase their weight faster.

But the World Health Organization restricts their use in animals and bans them as growth promoters, the study said.


Story first published: 3rd February 2018

 

