40,000 women died of breast cancer in Pakistan in 2017

MULTAN: Known Cancer specialist Dr Quratulain has said that 40,000 women died of breast cancer in the country during 2017.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Dr Quratulain said that about 90,000 cases of breast cancer were reported during the same year.

She said that Pakistan was in list of the countries, wherein the rate of cancer patients was on the rise.

Mouth, breast, stomach, blood and uterus, pancreas were commonly hit by the cancer in Pakistan, she added.

She informed that February 4 was marked as world cancer day.

The main objective to observe the day was to create awareness among masses.

She said that cancer was curable and patients should undergo process of regular tests.

When questioned about treatment facilities, she informed that MINAR and Nishtar hospital were offering facilities to cure cancer patients. – APP

Story first published: 3rd February 2018