40,000 women died of breast cancer in Pakistan in 2017

February 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Heath
Be the first to comment!

MULTAN: Known Cancer specialist Dr Quratulain has said that 40,000 women died of breast cancer in the country during 2017.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Dr Quratulain said that about 90,000 cases of breast cancer were reported during the same year.

She said that Pakistan was in list of the countries, wherein the rate of cancer patients was on the rise.

Mouth, breast, stomach, blood and uterus, pancreas were commonly hit by the cancer in Pakistan, she added.

She informed that February 4 was marked as world cancer day.

The main objective to observe the day was to create awareness among masses.

She said that cancer was curable and patients should undergo process of regular tests.

When questioned about treatment facilities, she informed that MINAR and Nishtar hospital were offering facilities to cure cancer patients. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 3rd February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Heartbroken Mathira decides to take a break from social media after divorce

February 3, 2018 9:38 pm

FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Lahore with much fanfare

February 3, 2018 9:04 pm

SC summons audit report of Rs.35m allocated for production of heart stents in Pakistan

February 3, 2018 8:45 pm

Webology Episode 4: FIFA World Cup trophy comes to Pakistan but not to Karachi

February 3, 2018 5:52 pm

Child murdered after being raped in Burewala

February 3, 2018 2:44 pm

FIFA World Cup trophy makes a special trip to Lahore

February 3, 2018 12:15 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 03 Jan 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: areeshababar

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.