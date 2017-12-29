Army chief helps ailing child after video message

Within two hours, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa responded to video request from the ailing child Ahsan Hussain, and instructed Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz to visit the boy.General Aamer Riaz visited the ailing boy at Children hospital Lahore where he has been admitted since 1 Dec. The army authorities later shifted him to CMH Lahore for further treatment.In the video message, Ahsan Hussain had requested General Bajwa and Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Amir Riaz help him with the heart transplant, saying that hefty sum for the treatment is unaffordable for his family. - Samaa

Story first published: 29th December 2017