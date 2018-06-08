PML-N opposing Askari because he criticized govt during 2014 sit-in: Ahmad Waleed

Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi, a renowned academic and political commentator, has been appointed as Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister by the ECP.
The PML-N, however, has opposed his appointment because it believes that Mr. Askari is biased towards the party.
Ahmad Waleed, SAMAA’s Lahore bureau chief, said Mr. Askari is a balanced analyst.
However, he said the caretaker Punjab CM had repeatedly criticized the PML-N government during the 2014 sit-in and it is one of the reasons why his appointment is being questioned.