PML-N opposing Askari because he criticized govt during 2014 sit-in: Ahmad Waleed

June 8, 2018
Ahmad Waleed




Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi, a renowned academic and political commentator, has been appointed as Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister by the ECP.

The PML-N, however, has opposed his appointment because it believes that Mr. Askari is biased towards the party.

Ahmad Waleed, SAMAA’s Lahore bureau chief, said Mr. Askari is a balanced analyst.

However, he said the caretaker Punjab CM had repeatedly criticized the PML-N government during the 2014 sit-in and it is one of the reasons why his appointment is being questioned.
 
 
 

See Also

‘Sexual torture’ NUST grad apologises to Gul Bukhari, to get counselling

June 8, 2018 11:44 pm

Shehbaz wants Nisar to contest election from NA-59

June 8, 2018 11:41 pm

Will not allow anyone to rig elections, Nawaz tells supporters

June 8, 2018 8:16 pm

Balochistan headlines: Theft of mandate, target-killers, urgent relief

June 8, 2018 5:47 pm

PTI announces candidates for Karachi

June 8, 2018 2:52 pm

Aamir Liaquat Hussain finally has a PTI ticket

June 8, 2018 11:29 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.