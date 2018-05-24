Nawaz Sharif failed to give a single answer to 128 accountability questions

May 24, 2018
Nawaz Sharif failed to give a single answer to 128 questions an accountability court asked him, said Mubasher Lucman on his show Khara Sach on May 24.  

The former prime minister is being grilled over his Avenfield property. When the court asked him one thing, Mr Sharif replied in another vein and failed to satisfy the court on where the money came from. He spoke about everything but the money trail.

He also refused to back down on launching a high treason case against Pervez Musharraf and claimed that he (Nawaz) was paying a price for it.

Mr Lucman said that Mr Sharif became a threat to Pakistan’s security by making comments on the Mumbai attacks against the Pakistan Army and by repeatedly lying to the nation.
