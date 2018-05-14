Nawaz openly promoting foreign agenda: Shiekh Rashid

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid said on Monday during Nadeem Malik Live that Nawaz Sharif had openly come out to promote a foreign agenda. 

"This is a foreign agenda that was imposed in Syria, Libya and Iraq," he said. "Nawaz is a tool for these powers who harbour ill feelings towards Pakistan."

Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif knew his politics was about to end hence he had taken such an aggressive stance against the Pakistan Army.

"The army is being praised by everyone hence this is just a ploy," he said. "Nawaz knows his politics has reached its end and even Shehbaz or Maryam will derive nothing from it."
