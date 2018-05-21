List of Bahria beneficiaries includes media owners, anchors, judges, lawyers: Nadeem Malik

May 21, 2018
SAMAA anchorperson Nadeem Malik has praised the Supreme Court over its orders to investigate the housing projects of Bahria Town.

The anchorperson said the list of Bahria Town beneficiaries includes owners of media houses, leading anchors, judges and prominent lawyers.

The National Accountability Bureau, in a statement on Monday, said that its chief has formally directed the officials to launch an investigation against Bahria Town’s housing projects in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

NAB will complete its investigation within three months as ordered by the court.

On May 4, the Supreme Court had declared the procurement of land by Bahria Town for its projects in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Murree null and void, noting that the transfers and allotments of land to each project had been done unlawfully.

The apex court had ordered the accountability watchdog to launch a probe against the individuals responsible for the transfers and to take action against them within three months.
