Has Nawaz’s Mumbai attacks statement divided PML-N?

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




PML-N representative Uzma Bokhari said that attempts were being made to cause a split within the party.

“Some members are receiving threatening calls while others are being coerced with NAB cases," she said.

When asked about Shehbaz Sharif's views on Nawaz's statements, she said that the junior Sharif accepted Nawaz as his leader.

"Shehbaz said that Nawaz is a bold leader and that the whole party will implement the policy given by him," she said.
