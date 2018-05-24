Chicken omelet for a delightful sehri

Ingredients:



4 - Eggs



2-3 - Teaspoons Milk



Boiled Chicken Chopped (100 gram)



1 - Chopped Potato



2 -3 - Teaspoon Corn Seeds



1 - Chopped Onion



1- Chopped Tomato



2/1 - Teaspoon Red Chili



2/1 teaspoon - White Chili Powder



1 - Teaspoons Margarine or Butter



Salt (according to your taste)



Method:

A sehri recipe that is actually healthy, yummy and easy to make? Try our chicken omelet recipe.Melt margarine or butter in a frying pan over medium-high heat and pour boiled chicken, potatoes, corn seeds, red chili, white chili, salt, onions and tomatoes in a frying pan and fry it.In small bowl, combine eggs, milk, and salt beat with fork until well blended.Pour the batter into the frying pan and spread it with boiled chicken mixture and let it cook on medium-high heat from both sidesWhen it’s ready switch off the flame and dish it out and serve.

Story first published: 24th May 2018