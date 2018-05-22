Books meant to be given away to students being sold as scrap in Karachi

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Karachi police has seized around 50,000 books from a go-down at Landhi number 5. The books were meant to be distributed free to secondary students in Korangi but were sold as scrap.

"The books were under the custody of DMC,” said a police officer. “Books were sold to scrap dealers for Rs. 13 per kg".

Police disclosed that this was being done for the past 10 years. A case has been filed and an investigation will be conducted to arrest the guilty party.
