Karachi police has seized around 50,000 books from a go-down at Landhi number 5. The books were meant to be distributed free to secondary students in Korangi but were sold as scrap.
"The books were under the custody of DMC,” said a police officer. “Books were sold to scrap dealers for Rs. 13 per kg".
Police disclosed that this was being done for the past 10 years. A case has been filed and an investigation will be conducted to arrest the guilty party.
Published in Opinion
Story first published: 22nd May 2018