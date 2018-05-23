Analysis: Should state secrets be revealed to sell books?

Anchor Shahzad Iqbal discusses the book and how the former ISI chief has openly discussed state secrets in it which could prove to be damaging for Pakistan.This book was launched in India but has so far not been released in Pakistan. Mr. Durrani couldn’t attend its launching ceremony in Delhi due as he was not issued a visa.In the book, Durrani has talked about the ISI’s role in the formation of the Hurriyat and its support to the early days of Kashmiri separatism.Dulat talked about Kulbhushan Jadhav and said that “It is quite simple and easy for India to get him back to”.On Dulat’s remark on Kulbhushan’s return, Durrani wrote that “Pakistan should return him (Jadhav) for the right price”.The book sheds light on how Durrani's son was arrested in Mumbai but was then released as a result of backchannel negotiations with R&AW.The book claims that Musharraf was warned about the attempt on his life in 2003 by none other than the R&AW.

