Analysis: Nawaz has put Pakistan’s security at risk

May 23, 2018
Watch Mubashir Lucman discuss how former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif puts Pakistan’s integrity and security at risk.

Mubashir commented on his show Khara Sach that today there were many people who supported Nawaz Sharif and called him a lion.

He said that it was disappointing how people supported him despite the fact that their children don’t have access to quality education and hospitals where healthcare is offered.

Lucman said that despite there being no jobs, water, electricity and other facilities, people are shamelessly supporting Nawaz Sharif.
