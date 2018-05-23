Mubashir commented on his show Khara Sach that today there were many people who supported Nawaz Sharif and called him a lion.He said that it was disappointing how people supported him despite the fact that their children don’t have access to quality education and hospitals where healthcare is offered.Lucman said that despite there being no jobs, water, electricity and other facilities, people are shamelessly supporting Nawaz Sharif.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018