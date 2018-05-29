A look at controversial topics in ‘The Spy Chronicles’

May 29, 2018
Samaa anchor Shahzad Iqbal, the host of 'Awaz', discusses former ISI chief Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani’s book. Durrani served as ISI chief from 1990 to 1992.

The book 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace', is co-authored by Durrani, former RAW chief A.S. Dulat and journalist Aditya Sinha.

He was summoned to the Pakistani military headquarters on Monday and accused of violating the institution’s code of conduct over comments he made in the book.

Durrani has been stopped from leaving the country and put on the no-fly list.
