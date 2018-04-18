Explainer: Onus on NAB, ECP to investigate Imran’s Senate claim

Senior journalist and anchorperson Nadeem Malik says that it's a challenge for Election Commission of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau to initiate a probe into Imran Khan’s allegations about selling of votes in the Senate’s elections. After every three years in Pakistan, this history is repeated and votes are sold for money.“For now this is merely a claim by Imran Khan. But if these 20 lawmakers have indeed accepted money, it will be crucial for the election commission and the NAB to launch investigations and take the matter to its logical conclusion,” Malik opined in his talk show 'Nadeem Malik Live' on Wednesday.

