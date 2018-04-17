Explainer: Nadeem Malik opposes censoring Nawaz speeches

SAMAA’s senior anchorperson Nadeem Malik has spoken out against censoring speeches of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.Mr Malik remarks came after TV channels, including state-run Pakistan Television, censored a part of Nawaz Sharif's speech during a seminar in Islamabad.“Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t be treated the way MQM's founder Altaf Hussain was. A leader should have a right to speak his mind," said Malik. Watch the video for his complete analysis

