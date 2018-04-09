Explainer: Nadeem Malik on the history of demand for South Punjab province

SAMAA's senior anchorperson Nadeem Malik says when election time comes, some political parties renew a demand for South Punjab province. 

In 2012, the then PPP government led by Yousuf Raza Gilani had created quite a hype about the South Punjab province.

Some people in the PPP were of the view that the party might sweep election in the southern belt by raising the issue of South Punjab province. However, after the 2013 elections, PPP which had historically done well in the south Punjab, was completely wiped out with the exception of just one wicket.
