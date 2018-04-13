Explainer: Haider Waheed, Abdul Moiz Jafferi on disqualification ruling

In a landmark judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that Nawaz Sharif would never again be able to hold public office after his disqualification over un-withdrawn receivables from his son’s company in the Panama Papers case.

Haider Waheed and Abdul Moiz Jaffari discuss the fallout of this verdict on the PML-N’s politics in the light of past rulings against Nawaz Sharif. While such decisions created legal problems for the PML-N’s leadership, they strengthened their political narrative in Punjab that could be judged by the massive crowd the ruling party has drawn in their rallies in many cities.

Story first published: 13th April 2018