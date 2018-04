Explainer: Haider Waheed, Abdul Moiz Jafferi on disqualification ruling

In a landmark judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that Nawaz Sharif would never again be able to hold public office after his disqualification over un-withdrawn receivables from his son’s company in the Panama Papers case.

Haider Waheed and Abdul Moiz Jaffari discuss the fallout of this verdict on the PML-N’s politics in the light of past rulings against Nawaz Sharif. While such decisions created legal problems for the PML-N’s leadership, they strengthened their political narrative in Punjab that could be judged by the massive crowd the ruling party has drawn in their rallies in many cities.

Published in Opinion

Story first published: 13th April 2018