Analysis: What does the future hold for Nawaz Sharif?

April 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

 

Nawaz Sharif resigned in July last year as prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him over an undeclared source of income. Friday’s ruling has addressed an ambiguity on whether his disqualification was valid forever or for a specific period of time.

Given that Nawaz Sharif can never contest elections in Pakistan again in his life, what does the future hold for him?

The former PM continues to hold a firm grip on his party, the PML-N. According to analyst Adnan Adil, Nawaz Sharif can sit outside parliament and make political decisions.

Also read: Nawaz Sharif, Jehangir Tareen disqualified for life

“His political career spans 37 years,” said Adil. “Today, it’s over. The doors of parliament have been shut on him.”

Adil said Mr Sharif can organise rallies for now. “But if the accountability court sends him to jail, he won’t be able to do that either.”

According to Adil, Mr Sharif represents the business class of central Punjab alone. “It is not correct to say that he is a popular people’s leader,” he said.


Published in Opinion, Pakistan

Story first published: 13th April 2018

 

