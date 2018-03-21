Explainer: Nadeem Malik on Rao Anwar’s arrest

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Senior SAMAA anchorperson Nadeem Malik opines that Rao Anwar's arrest and subsequent investigation may open a new Pandora box due to his suspected involvement in extra-judicial killings. "Police statement may land many political figures of the Sindh government in trouble. Some people argue that Rao Anwar worked for both politicians and powerful figures of the establishment and if a transparent investigations is conducted, many people will be in big trouble," said Nadeem Malik in his show.
