Adversities of weighing school-bags

By Ehtesham Anwar

Watching parents hobbling around mostly complaining against the unnecessarily weighing school-bags of their children seems very much usual and needs to be addressed forthwith because it may cause some serious consequences to our future generations. Most of the parents of our age typically following the western culture in term of lifestyle and other equities of human necessities, won’t be so disturbing, but the children being taught at an English medium school, is merely a status quo for every parent in Pakistan and amazingly they behave so ridiculously and heedlessly to reaching it while dealing the impact of such competing phenomena and letting the child deliberately indulges into very adversities so early in his/her schooling career when he/she just enters into a formal learning phase but the society (including parents, teachers and even relatives) starts asking too much to him/her that causing a traumic disorder to the child.

Recently, a medical practitioner of a government-run health facility rang the alarming bell pointing out how children carrying heavy school-bags, being affected badly and suffered some serious physical complications that also lead to their inabilities to participate in physical or mental exercises what require during their schooling age. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) recommends that the weight of a school-bag should be less than 10-15 percent of a child’s body weight, but that isn’t always the case. Too often, children don’t wear their bags correctly, increasing risk of injury. “Improperly used school bags may injure muscles and joints and can lead to severe back, neck, and shoulder pain, as well as posture problems,” an orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesman said.

The recent phenomena shows that a number of school-going children visit to the health facilities complaining bag-related injuries, though not all the kids have to go to the hospitals for treatments but the heavy school bags and overweight loads can cause neck, back, spine, shoulder and joint pain because a heavy bag creates forward trunk lean (rounding of upper back) which causing a forward head posture with extended neck, creating neck and shoulder pain and making it difficult for muscles and ligaments to hold the body up. It is to remind that the shoulders are not made to hang things on and when a heavy load is put on kid’s shoulders, joint get tight, muscles get stress, it also alters bio-mechanics and creates potential strain to the muscles of the kid’s body. It is not end here but the hips can become sore if a child is bending forward to compensate for the backward pull of their school-bags and similarly a change in posture by leaning forward to accommodate the weight can result in lower and mid back pain and muscle strain while knee is not left behind but knee pain is also possible because of a change in walking pattern and body posture due to an overweight school-bag.

Meanwhile, talking to the parents of some leading English schools concluded that schools should manage to keep extra books at their premises or let the child to keep them at home and not all the books should be taught at the same day causing children carrying unnecessarily extra weight to schools and homes while some cases children also complain that their classrooms are in upstairs so it is hard to make it possible to get there with such a heavy weight. A female student of one of the oldest English medium school, in anonymity, complains that they are compelled to carry all the books either being taught or not on the day and the weight of the school bag is unbearable, while the parents of the same claimed that they have suggested so many times to the school management either to reduce the weight of the bag or let students keep their some extra books at home and bring them on requirement.

It is parents’ duty to check if their kids grunt when putting on or taking off the bags, have red marks on shoulders from the straps, or if they complain that their shoulders, arms or fingers are “falling asleep,” those bags then might just be too heavy to them. But don’t fret, injury is preventable and it is possible for kids to carry school-bags comfortably with some appropriate arrangements like buy a bag that must properly be fitted and sized to the child and a recommended place to buy a school-bag is a sporting shop where one can find fitted-backpacks with a waist strap that will support overweight and not let the child lean for pulling up the loads to shoulder. The size of the bag is also very important and needs proper measurements that it should be the length of the torso and bottom should be two inches below the waist.

Maryam Noor, a student of a renowned English medium school was initially stunned with questions while pulling her school-bag up to the shoulders in intervals, replied that the books, notebooks and workbooks are very heavy and hard to carry on shoulders because the bags are mostly inundated with school stuff and lifting it on back is a continuous painful experience. She elaborated that all students have not only to hang heavy school-bags on their shoulders but also carry them while getting upstairs in school premises to reach their classrooms. She also informed about experiencing joints pain and primarily having unnecessary fatigue for the daily exercise of carrying bag from home to school and vice-versa. Anabia, another student, with mixed-feeling, told about the hectic experience of carrying heavy school bags that she has been experiencing neck and knee joints pain. She said that the adversities of weighing school-bags can be resolved if there will be a will to do so. Meanwhile, the issue will remain same until the authority will realize the issue and take some serious measures to provide relief to our kids

Story first published: 30th March 2018