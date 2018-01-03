Golden year for sports in Pakistan

By M Muzamil Asif

2017 ended with lots of memories for Pakistan in the grounds of sports, especially the achievements in cricket are really appreciable because the way our national team had created the history winning the title of Champions Trophy for the first time ever under the newly developed team with new captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Apart from that win, this year has become memorable immediately after the revival of International events in the country after a gap of almost 8 years. The good memories of this year ended with a loan T-20 match which the Srilankan team had played in Pakistan, which in fact has displayed a positive image of the country in front of the world.

Several International events took place in different sports. However, the ice of International events was broken when the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) made it possible for the nation to witness the International event once again, hence organized a colorful final of the PSL 2 in Lahore earlier this year. I think that the final of PSL has played an important role in paving the way for the resumption of International events in the country.

Indeed the final match of the PSL has portrayed the soft image of Pakistan and has shown that our country is a safe land where all type International sporting event could take place.

Afterwards, the football community took the initiative to revive the International football too in the country, however the world group came across in organising exhibition matches in Karachi and Lahore simultaneously, which featured some classic football stars across from the world including the Worldâ€™s great Ronaldinho and Giggs along with a superstar cast of Robert Pires, Roberto Carlos, Nicolas Anelka, David James, Luis Boa and George Boateng.

It was not over, as in September the PCB once again broke the good news regarding the tour of the World-XI which further was a step to bring cricket back home.

The World-XI tour was way exceptional for the cricket fans in the country as it included worldâ€™s top-class cricketers including Hashim Amla, Du plessis, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera and other prolific players from Australia, West-indies and South Africa.

The tour ended with three thrilling T-20 matches being played at jam packed Gaddafi stadium. The World-XI stars unfortunately lost the series 2-0 but in fact they had won the heart of every single Pakistani.

Story first published: 3rd January 2018