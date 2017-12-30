Goodbye 2017, Welcome 2018!

By Iqra Junejo

When we entered in 2017 it was “Monday” and we will now enter in 2018 on coming Monday.Â Thus, this is going to be the last weekend of the year so we all should say good-bye to this year with smiling faces. Since only one day is left in the commencing of the 2018 the season of predictions for the new year has been begun by Palmists , Syntactic and Astrologists once again . This time their focus of attention is off course “General Elections 2018.”

Elections of law makers have significant importance in any democratic nation so in the Pakistan. Unfortunately, Country has witnessed devolution of power from one elected government to other only once since independence. Some are predicting Marium Nawaz Sharif as future chief minister of Punjab while others are watching Shahbaz Sharif as future prime minister of Pakistan. Future of PPP, PTI , and MML is also in the eyes of palmists. Some are watching Bilawal Bhutto as an MNA others are watching Imran Khan not more than an MNA in the National Assembly of Pakistan.”Â To know what happens in reality we will have to wait and watch, this is the time to enjoy these predictions .

If we look back 2017 remained important and crucial year for the country’s politics and government as an incumbent prime minister “Mr. Nawaz Sharif” was disqualified on the account of Panama case verdict by apex court which led him to go back home without completing his third and last tenure as a “Prime Minister” though power remained in PML-N’s hands. Nawaz Sharif became the first person who became Prime Minister thriceÂ but never completed his 5 years long tenure.

Country’s finance Mr.Ishaq Dar was declared as an absconder overÂ corruption allegations and keeping assets more than income.Â Federal law minister was forced to resigned in the result of “sit in” by a religious party in the capital city due to his alleged involvement in one controversial bill.Â Another step of making disqualified person as party president by PML-N was criticized byÂ the opposition. Many other controversies revolved around PML-N government during 2017.

2017 was not easy for PTI as well because its general secretoryÂ Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by apex court. PPP leader Sharjeel Memon was arrested over corruption allegations.

This year proved to be a happiest year in theÂ recent history of country’s cricket as an “International Cricket” was revived in the result of tour of world X1 Cricket squad from seven different nations and Pakistan Super League(psl) final earlier this year. Fans of cricket had been waiting forÂ revival of such “International Cricket” since 2009 when Sri Lankan team was targeted by terrorists. Foolproof security was provided to special sports men(cricketers) who actually made revival possible.

Pakistan has been fighting battle against terrorism since decades, Security forces’ hard work and sacrifices have brought terrorism graph down as compared to previous years.Â So far 540 civilian lost their lives due to terror attacks , the number was 612 in 2016. As many as 208 security personnel including one Addl.Inspector General (Add.IG) BS 21 of police embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, in 2016 this number was 293.

Before we could enter practically we need to say good bye 2017 and well come 2018.

To say good bye 2017 we need to take pledge that we will think 100 times before electing our law makers through our votes. We will protect sanctity of our votes.

To say good bye 2017 we need to pay tribute to our security officials and officers including Police, Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force and others for making our country a better place to live in. We need to remember and pray for those innocent civilians who lost their lives in terror attacks.

To say good bye 2017 we need to remember those souls who lost their lives in the name of honor.

To say good bye 2017 we need to say thanks to all including the one who even made a small effort to bring an”International Cricket” back in the country.

I pray that may New Year brings peace and prosperity to the country. I wish â€˜Happy New â€˜ to the world.

Story first published: 30th December 2017