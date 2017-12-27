Devastation of Corruption

By Maemuna Sadaf

Corruption is major dilemma of every large institution of Pakistan. This witch has turned Pakistan’s profitable organizations to ruined ones.

Turning pages of history, one can find Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as world’s 5th best international airline. First ever national flag carrier planes brought a bright new cooperate identity. Now PIA has accumulated liabilities over 300 billion and a loss of 5.3 billion is added to it per month.

Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) the largest industrial complex of Pakistan is producer of long rolled steel and heavy metal products. Once a profitable organization, now the PSM accumulated losses and liabilities of Rs 415 billion including RS 166 billion payable liabilities. PSM continues to pile up liabilities, to a Saudi-led consortium for Rs 21.6 billion was struck down by a land mark Supreme Court ruling in June 2006.

As well as, Pakistan Railways a state owned railway company suffered from Rs 26.993 billion losses during 2015-16. In Pakistan Railways, around 60,000 employees are ghost.

Stepping more, Pakistan Post is facing deficit over RS 20 billion due to corruption, during the last three years. Around 60,000 “Ghost pensioners” drew money from the public exchequer.

Raising more, health and education sectors are not safe from corruption. According to Transparency International Global Report (GCR) 2009, it was found that 8,000 ghost schools are receiving funds through federal education program. In Sindh 6,480 whereas in Balochistan 5,000 schools are ghost schools or not functioning. Witch of corruption in education sector is harming our future and prohibiting deserving children from education. Fight against corruption in education sector is necessary not only to keep children in schools, meet literacy and development goals but to ensure that the coming generation is prepared to utter rejection to corruption.

A report published in 2010 by MAKEN, mentioned that Rs 6.37 billion was spent wrongly by Health Department. Both monetary and non monetary corruption subsists in Health sector. According to a survey conclusion of World Economic Forum conducted in 2006 showed that 95% of the population perceives that health sector is corrupted in Pakistan.

The witch of corruption has not left security institutions like police. Police is responsible for Law and Order within the city. Political hiring and corruption has hit this badly and practically paralyzed it. The spell of corruption made this institution un-trusted for public. Law and Order situation in larger cities is badly disturbed for more than 5 years. Cultural and Industrial hub Karachi remained victim of extortion, target killing, fighting between militant groups. More than 20 persons lost their lives daily until Pakistan Rangers took over control of the city.

National institutions which fall in the prey of corruption are privatized. Hence the national assets reduce. The institutions which incur loss are privatized lately. The privatization of institutions effects not only workers but to public as well. Because the services became expensive after a person or a group of persons take over a national organization.

In politics, corruption occurs at the highest level especially at policy formulation level, use of power and status, wealth leads to misallocation of resources.

The witch of corruption played havoc with socio-economic development of the country. Around 1 trillion US dollars are paid in bribe every year whereas tax evasion is around 3.61 trillion US dollar. This amount is equivalent of 3 to 5% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This all happens due to lack of accountability. The political interference in institutions like National Accountability Bureau (NAB) made it less efficient. Pakistan has been ranked as the 4th corrupt country among Asian Pacific countries.

Concluding more! Corruption can be considered as systematic problem in Pakistan. The distortions of economy continue to augment if corruption has not been checked. To promote anti corruption strategy, Government should ensure law enforcement to everyone without any discrimination or discretion. On the other hand, there is a need to review financial management and budget planning policies. Strong check and balance along with stoppage of political hiring in institutions can make these institutions profitable. A decrease in corruption will lead to prosperity of the country.

Story first published: 27th December 2017