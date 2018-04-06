Visiting Jaipur? Hereâ€™s every place you should see

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, offers you exquisite places where you can shop, stay and drink.

Drink all you can

The Bar Palladio offers the most remarkable design. The experience begins in the grounds of the Narain Niwas Palace hotel, from where you enter the bar via a garden. The interior is a series of smaller rooms, each its own wonderland, where hand-painted murals of blue and white flowers provide a fanciful backdrop. Bar Palladio was designed by Marie-Anne Oudejans, the founder of fashion brand Tocca.

From the carved stone bar to the hand-painted walls and printed textiles, everything was created in Jaipur by local craftspeople. The chef cooks Northern Italian food with a nod to India and the cocktail list is extensive and every bit as inventive as the surroundings.

Stay here

The 47 Jobner Bagh guest house was designed and built with great love and care by Shiva Gujar, his wife Anita and their friends. Set in a small and lovely garden on a residential street, the building is colonial in style with wonderful curved jali-screen balconies. The hotel is small, with just 10 simple rooms designed by an Italian architect; it has polished concrete floors, tadelakt-plastered bathrooms and the softest vintage Gudri quilts on the beds. Dotted throughout the garden are relaxed areas for reading or enjoying a sundowner and there is also a roof terrace with a view of the Aravalli Range, with its Nahargarh (â€˜home of tigersâ€™) Fort and Ganesh Temple. Anita oversees the kitchen in the ground-floor restaurant; the home-cooked Rajasthani food is delicious. There is also a charming spa and a small antique shop overseen by Shiva and Anita’s daughter, Megha. Rooms cost from Â£75 per night, including breakfast.

Buy everything

For block-printed textiles, try Anokhi or Jaipur Modern, while Idli is a must for home accessories and clothing.

