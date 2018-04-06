Pakistani comic book creators go to Dubai fiction convention

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

DUBAI: AzCorp comics, Pakistani comic book creators, are displaying their comic books at the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Dubai.

AzCorp Entertainment creates meaningful, thematic, and entertaining content for kids, teens, and young adults.

Comic books are available for sale at MEFCC.

Titles available include the launched issues of Sheeba and the Private Detectives, Team Muhafiz, and Mein Hero.

“We are pleased to have received such a positive response at the MEFCC 2018,” said Imran Azhar, the founder and chief executive of AzCorp Entertainment.

“It is encouraging to see how our upcoming title Sheeba and the Private Detectives is being received in this region.”

This is the third consecutive year Az Corp Entertainment is at MEFCC.

Additional reporting by Quratulain Tejani


Published in Fashion & Life Style

Story first published: 6th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

