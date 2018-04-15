Couples with equal earnings more likely to stay together, says study

April 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Cohabiting couples who have equal earnings are more likely to stay together than couples with unequal earnings.

According to a study conducted by Patrick Ishizuka, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University’s Cornell Population Center, “equality appears to promote stability”.

“Equality in men’s and women’s economic contributions may hold these couples together,” said Ishizuka’s paper, called The Economic Foundations of Cohabiting Couples’ Union Transitions.

“It’s really the couple’s combined resources that seem to matter,” he said, reported EurekAlert!. “Once couples have reached a certain income and wealth threshold, they’re more likely to marry. Economically disadvantaged couples are also more likely to separate.”


Published in Fashion & Life Style

Story first published: 15th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Watch: 20 couples tie the knot in DGK mass wedding

March 15, 2018 8:22 pm

Study finds smoking may cause hearing loss

March 15, 2018 2:45 pm

Indian parents poison girl in love with Dalit, watch her die

March 4, 2018 11:50 am

A ‘paradigm shift’ in the diagnosis of diabetes: study

March 2, 2018 9:29 am

Women report higher life satisfaction in Britain but are more anxious: study

February 28, 2018 11:57 am

Martial arts can improve attention span in long term: study

February 28, 2018 11:08 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.