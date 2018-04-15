Cohabiting couples who have equal earnings are more likely to stay together than couples with unequal earnings.

According to a study conducted by Patrick Ishizuka, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University’s Cornell Population Center, “equality appears to promote stability”.

“Equality in men’s and women’s economic contributions may hold these couples together,” said Ishizuka’s paper, called The Economic Foundations of Cohabiting Couples’ Union Transitions.

“It’s really the couple’s combined resources that seem to matter,” he said, reported EurekAlert!. “Once couples have reached a certain income and wealth threshold, they’re more likely to marry. Economically disadvantaged couples are also more likely to separate.”

