Ammara Jabbar receives Imran Mir Art award

April 9, 2018
An award ceremony for emerging art practitioners in Pakistan took place at the historic Lahore Fort during the opening ceremony of the Lahore Biennial.

The Imran Mir Art Foundation seeks to recognize emerging art practitioners in Pakistan, who demonstrate extraordinary promise and talent.

The prize was instituted in 2014 to honor the legacy of the late artist Imran Mir, according to website of the foundation.

The art foundation collaborated with the Lahore Biennial Foundation for the third cycle of the prize.

This year, Ammara Jabbar was awarded the 2018 Imran Mir Art Prize by Chairperson of the IMAF, Nighat Mir as her work stood out for its skillful references to the domestic and performative as a means to investigate notions of gender and public space in the city, and imagining new radical futures of belonging for all groups.

The artist, who lives and works in Karachi, graduated with honors from the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in 2015.

The foundation accepts nomination for the art competition from artists under 30 years of age, currently based in Pakistan.

The Foundation received 128 applications from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mingora, Mahrabpur, Chakwal, Peshawar, Quetta, Sargodha and Abbottabad.

The applicants included painters, sculptors, film-makers and mixed media artists trained at premier institutes in Pakistan and abroad, but many noteworthy applicants were not formally trained.

The jury for this year’s prize included the renowned Iftikhar Dadi, the Associate Professor of Art History at Cornell University. Hammad Nasar, scholar and curator affiliated with the Paul Mellon Center at Yale University, and the University of the Arts, London, Deborah Robinson, the Head of Exhibitions at the New Art Gallery, Walsall and Aziz Sohail served as the curatorial advisor.


