Women ditch high-heeled shoe for comfort, finds survey

A new survey has found that the sale of high heels in the United States has dropped 12 percent in the past year as women are opting for more comfortable footwear, a media report said.

CBS News, an American television and radio service, quoted Travis Hutchinson, a manager at Lord & Taylor, saying that flats and athletic styles are in more demands now.

“Comfort is trending. That is like the number one thing. Women want to be comfortable,” Hutchinson told CBS News’ Nikki Battiste.

“You’re seeing women wearing sneakers with their suits, as well. Pencil skirts, dresses… It’s a huge trend.”

Connie Wang, a senior features writer for Refinery29, a digital media company dedicated to millennial women, says there has been a “Zuckerberg-ification of office culture.”

“For women that may mean “dressing a bit more casually and wearing flats to the office instead of heels,” she said.

“I think that empowerment looks differently to many different women,” Wang told CBS News.

“For some women, they feel more like themselves in a pair of flats and I think we’ve reached a tipping point in society where that’s finally more than ok to do at the office.”

Many women don’t want to be measured at work by their heel height. It’s a cultural shift driven in part by millennials and money.

15th March 2018