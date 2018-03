By: Samaa Web Desk

Report by Shahnaz Mehmood

Lawn should be but Loyalpuri; if not, so not. Loyalpuri lawn has a lot of admirers among the fabric aesthetes.

Fashion-savvy girls from Faisalabad organized an exhibition showcasing the new arrivals in bright colors. The expo soon attracted the lawn lovers in huge number.

Watch Shahnaz Mehmood’s report.