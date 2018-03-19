Ranveer Singh: I am blessed to have Deepika in my life

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh said he is “blessed” to have Deepika Padukone in his life as she helped him become a “well-rounded human being”

The Padmaavat star said he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika, said a report published by Pinkvilla.

He was at the News18 Rising India Summit when he was asked about his relationship and marriage plans with Deepika.

Ranveer, who has never confirmed or denied the relationship, said: “It is a relationship of mutual admiration,” he said. “I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn’t. She says, ‘You’re just a ham’.” He said Deepika was “awesome” and that “there’s a lot to learn from her as an artiste”.


