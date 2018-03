By: Samaa Web Desk

Report by Manzar Shigri

Spring season is welcomed with the celebration of a centuries old festival in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tukhm Rezi is a 900 years old agricultural festival, celebrated annually in Yasin Valley located in district Ghizer.

Tukhm Rezi is a Persian term that means sowing of seeds. The festival marks the beginning of the season of farming activities.