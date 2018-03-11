A grand auto show showcasing new and antique cars was held in Peshawar.The objective of the auto show was to attract the youngsters towards the automobile industry and to conserve the classic cars.A 1964-model car was the center of attraction in the auto show. The vehicle has been preserved in its true form.Many youngsters also took selfies with the cars.Apart from automobiles, heavy motorcycles were also on display in the auto show.

Story first published: 11th March 2018