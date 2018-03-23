23-yr-old from Karachi wins with stunning ‘Is Parcham k saye talay…’ version



Salma Sabir from Lahore came second with Rs50,000. Muhammad Minan came third with Rs10,000.SAMAA TV has been organising the singing contest for four consecutive years in connection with Pakistan Day.This year, auditions were held in three major cities: Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Twelve contestants were selected.The jury comprised Pakistani singers Afshan Ahmed, Alamgir and Naeem Abbas Rufi. Their marks combined with response gauged on social media were the judgment criteria.In the first round, six contestants were tested and no one was eliminated. The remaining six performed in the second round. Four were eliminated.On Thursday, the semi-final round took place with eight contestants. Of them, six were successful.Today, these six, namely Farwa Abbas Zaidi, Babar Ali, Faiza Siddiq, Musaddiq Raza, Muhammad Minam and Salma Sabir, competed in the finale.The finale began with the contestants performing a medley. They began with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Pakistan Pakistan, followed by Jeevay Jeevay by Shahnaz Begum and Khayal Rakhna by Alamgir.Individual performances followed. All the contestants were made to sing first with instrumental accompaniment and then a capella.Minam, a student of class seven who lives in Korangi, sang Piyaray vatan. Alamgir was surprised at how mature the young boy’s singing skills were.The judges asked what he had for breakfast that helped him sing so well. “I just ate biscuits,” he said.Score: 8+8+8.5=24.5Rawalpindi-based Babar Ali sang Ae piyaray logon sajday mein ja k.As he finished singing, Alamgir rose to give him a hug. Ahmed, however, pointed a mistake Ali made in the lyrics. “You said dilruva instead of dilruba,” she told him.Ali is 17 years old and a first-year college student. “My achievement was getting to the final round,” he said. “I got to learn about where I was lagging with the help of the jury and I will work on it.”Score: 9+7.5+8.5= 25Chand meri zameen phool mera vatan was the song that Musaddiq Raza from Karachi performed on.He forgot the lyrics midway in his performance.The programme host, Madiha Naqvi, said that Musaddiq was one of the strongest contestants who got full marks in the semi-final. “He seemed under pressure today,” she said.The jury gave him a second chance, asking him to sing looking at the lyrics written on a paper. They also asked the instruments team to lower the volume.“Are you unwell or is there some other issue?” asked Afshan, to which he replied that he prepared just last night.Naeem Abbas Rufi said he must not get disheartened over his performance. “I will take you to concerts with me as you are a superstar,” he said.Raza is a 19-year-old student in his second year of college. He lives in North Karachi. “I was very happy to get such a platform where we were groomed and shown on TV,” he said.Score: 5+7.5+6=18.5Farwa Abbas Zaidi sang Is parcham k saye talay.Alamgir appreciated how her facial expressions were in accordance with the song.“It seems like even her voice is wearing a smile,” said Ahmed. She appreciated her for her choice of song.Rufi said Zaidi didn’t get disturbed by the drums, which is very difficult.Twenty-three-year-old Zaidi lives in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and is studying at Khatoon-e-Pakistan College. “I have had an interest in singing and often sing for jingles and OSTs,” she said. “My family also encourages me.”Score: 9.5+9+9.5=28Salma Sabir, the 28-year-old contestant from Lahore, sang Rung laye ga shaheedon ka lahoo.The judges appreciated her after her performance. “It was very difficult to remember the chords but you did it so well,” said Rufi.Alamgir advised her to never stop with her singing practice.“I wasn’t happy with you yesterday but today you were very good,” Ahmed told her.Sabir said the judges gave her feedback and tips about maintaining her scale while singing. “I will use these tips to win a future competition,” she said. She won the second prize today.Score: 9.5+9+9.5= 28Faiza Siddiq, the fifth contestant, sang Habib Jalib’s Zulm rahe or aman bhi ho, kia mumkin hai tum hi kaho.The judges were disappointed with her performance. “I think her throat was sore or she was tired,” said Ahmed. However, she added that her humility will help her achieve a lot in life.Siddiq is an 18-year-old student in her first year of college. “Two of my performances were good but last night I got fever,” she said. “I was feeling weak and my performance was not good today. But life goes on and hopefully I will win someday in the future.”Score: 6+7+7=20Bano Samaa ki avaz is a yearly event. Shout out to the team that puts together the amazing contest and works on bringing talent in limelight: Ali Imran, Shaleen Khero, Arsalan Haider, Saman Chaudhry, Madiha Naqvi, Nayyar Abbas, Abdul Aziz, Waris Husain, Akhtar, Shoaib, and all the editors, set department crew and cameramen.

